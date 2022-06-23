Authorities identify man who shot at officer, others in Tucson before taking own life

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities said a man took his own life after shooting at officers and leading them on a high-speed chase across downtown Tucson on Wednesday, June 22.

On Thursday, the Tucson Police Department identified the man as 35-year-old James J. Galligan.

The TPD said Wednesday’s incident started around 1:30 p.m. when an officer from the Pima County College Police Department tried to pull over Galligan, who was driving Nissan pickup truck near the Burger King at Interstate 10 and St. Mary’s.

Galligan allegedly fired shots at the officer and fled before getting into a crash near Congress and South Linda Avenue. That scene is about a mile from where the chase started.

Galligan then allegedly fired at the officer again, along with several bystanders.

Galligan fled on foot and was later found dead with a self-inflicted gunshot wound. No officers or civilians were hurt during the incident.

Lt. Jonathan Hayward with the PCCPD said on-duty officers are authorized to make stops if they see a traffic violation.

