CBP: Driver found smuggling meth with children in the car

Police Lights
Police Lights(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 4:46 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - United States Customs and Border Patrol recently found 120 pounds of methamphetamine hidden in a car driving through Gila Bend on June 16.

According to a news release, agents at the Ajo Station were patrolling in Gila Bend when they stopped a gold Honda Odyssey around 8 p.m. with several people inside, including the driver and four children younger than seven years old.

A canine agent sniffed the vehicle and alerted officers to the presence of something that had been concealed in the car, before agents found 185 packages containing a white crystal-like substance in the rear of the car, the spare tire and a suitcase.

The packages later tested positive for meth.

Authorities also reportedly found $635 in cash, a Smith and Wesson 9mm pistol, two magazines and 19 rounds of ammunition.

The children were sent to a family member and the car, drugs and pistol were turned over to the Maricopa County Drug Suppression Task Force.

Agents say the area they were patrolling at the time, near Interstate 8 and State Route 85, is known for human and drug trafficking. Typically, they said, smugglers use the route to move drugs from Ajo and Yuma to Phoenix, then further into the U.S.

“Smugglers continue to exploit vulnerable populations both inside and outside the United States,” Tucson Sector Chief John Modlin was quoted as saying. “Smugglers promise easy cash in exchange for a quick trip to the border, but agents and officers are on the lookout for suspicious vehicles.”

