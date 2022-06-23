Advertise
Contractors urge you to get a roof inspection ahead of busy monsoon

By Carsyn Currier
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:40 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the KOLD First Alert weather team tracks a new round of monsoon storms in the forecast, local contractors say it’s a good time to get the roof over your head inspected.

The owner of Canyon Roofing, Brad Kuplin, said if you haven’t gotten an inspection already, you better call soon before we receive more monsoon rain.

“Get us out there, let us inspect it, we can be there in two to three days to check out the property,” Kuplin said. “If you know you have any issues, get up there and tarp it, secure that tarp. If you have a big project and need us to tarp it we can do that.”

Kuplin said last season was one of the busiest monsoons on record. Canyon Roofing was receiving 400 calls a day, 10 times more than what they typically receive.

Crews say with an inspection right now, you might be able to avoid damage and a whole lot of debt altogether.

Kuplin said it’s important to make sure your contractor is licensed before hiring them, or you could find yourself in a whole lot of trouble.

“You can get a lot of damage done to your property if you’re using unlicensed people and they just don’t have the financial backing to fix any issues that might arise. We’re licensed, we’re insured, so anything bad that happens we’re protected with that policy,” Kuplin said.

A licensed contractor will have an ROC number on their estimate. If they do not, Kuplin said it’s time to look for someone else.

If you can’t get an inspection before the next big storm, crews suggest putting a tarp on any problem areas on your roof so you can avoid a leak.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

