FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Active monsoon pattern this week

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:45 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Due to a deeper influx of moisture, we’ll hold the chance for afternoon and evening storms each day this week. Currently, today and Sunday look to bring us the greatest coverage of storms across southern Arizona – including Tucson.

Keep an eye on the radar and the forecast if you have outdoor plans. Any storms that fire could bring the threat of gusty winds, blowing dust, localized heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning.

Because of the increased humidity, clouds, and storm chances this week, temperatures will be kept at bay with highs each day in the upper 90s and lower 100s. Our average high for this time of year is 102° in Tucson.

TODAY: Mostly to partly sunny. 50% chance for storms. High 103°.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 40% chance for storms. High 101°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 40% chance for storms. High 100°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 50% chance for storms. High 97°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 40% chance for storms. High 97°.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Scattered to numerous storms Thursday
