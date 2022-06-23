Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Michael J. Fox to be awarded honorary Oscar

Michael J. Fox attends "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" gala benefiting...
Michael J. Fox attends "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's" gala benefiting The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research at Jazz at Lincoln Center Frederick P. Rose Hall on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 6:06 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Michael J. Fox has been selected to receive an honorary Oscar award.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will give him the Jean Hershold Humanitarian Award in November.

It’s both for his work as an actor and as a founder of the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

Fox started the foundation in 2000, nine years after he was diagnosed with the disease.

The actor rose to fame in the 1980s when he starred as young capitalist Alex Keaton on the TV show “Family Ties.”

He’s also starred in several movies, most notably as the protagonist Marty McFly in the “Back to the Future” franchise.

Fox has won Emmy awards, Golden Globes, Screen Actors Guild awards and even a Grammy, but this will be his first Oscar.

The award will be presented at the Academy’s Governors awards Nov. 19.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said a man took his own life after shooting at officers and...
Police: Suspect fired at officer and fled scene before taking own life
The shooting happened at a park in the 3500 block of Silver Buckle Place in Catalina, Arizona,...
16-year-old seriously injured in shooting near Catalina school
Pima County raises wages for workers
Pima County raises pay for employees
File photo of crime scene tape.
Two dead, three facing charges following home invasions in Tucson
Police Lights
UPDATE: Missing Tucson man found, hospitalized

Latest News

With an inspection now, you could avoid damage later.
Contractors urge you to get a roof inspection ahead of busy monsoon
A Hardwick man faces aggravated assault charges after attacking troopers last week with an...
Video shows Vermont man attacking police troopers with excavator bucket
Three year-old Fletcher Pack watches as his mother, McKenzie Pack, fills out paperwork prior to...
Long COVID can affect children, study says
Roof damage and monsoon
Roof damage and monsoon