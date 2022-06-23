Advertise
One killed in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Kino Parkway

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:32 AM MST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover accident on Interstate 10 near Kino Parkway in Tucson early Thursday, June 23.

Arizona DPS said the vehicle rolled over and the driver was ejected. He died at the scene.

DPS said the man will not be identified until after his family is notified.

