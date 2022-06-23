Advertise
Pedestrian injured in wreck on Tucson’s southside

A Pedestrian was hit Thursday near Santa Cruz Southwest(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:23 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was injured after they were hit by a vehicle on Thursday, June 23.

Tucson police are asking the public to avoid the area of West Viaduct Ingresso and South Mission Road, where the incident took place.

Traffic will be delayed and drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

