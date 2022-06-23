Advertise
Pedestrian struck by train; Cortaro Road closed at railroad crossing

A pedestrian was struck by a train in Marana on Thursday, June 23.
A train is stopped on the Union Pacific Railroad between Ina and Cortaro roads after a pedestrian was struck in Marana on Thursday, June 23.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:46 AM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was struck by a train Thursday morning, June 23, according to the Marana Police Department.

Road Closure - Cortaro Rd. at RR Crossing. A pedestrian was struck by a train and has sustained serious trauma. The...

Posted by Marana Police Department on Thursday, June 23, 2022

Details are limited, but police say the pedestrian sustained serious trauma.

The railroad crossing is closed, affecting traffic at Cortaro Road and I-10.

Drivers should avoid the area.

