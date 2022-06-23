Pedestrian struck by train; Cortaro Road closed at railroad crossing

MARANA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian was struck by a train Thursday morning, June 23, according to the Marana Police Department.

Details are limited, but police say the pedestrian sustained serious trauma.

The railroad crossing is closed, affecting traffic at Cortaro Road and I-10.

Drivers should avoid the area.

