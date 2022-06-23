Advertise
Tempe approves the new names for schools linked to KKK

Laird School is one of three schools in Tempe getting new names because of their racist pasts.
Laird School is one of three schools in Tempe getting new names because of their racist pasts.(Arizona's Family)
By David Baker
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:24 PM MST|Updated: 10 hours ago
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three schools in Tempe that are reportedly linked to the KKK will soon have new names. The Tempe Elementary School District confirmed on Wednesday night new names were chosen. Hudson Elementary will be called Joseph Spracale Elementary, Gililland Middle School will be named Geneva Epps Mosley Middle School, and Laird School to be named Cecil Shamley School. All three of the new names are after longtime educators in the Tempe area.

Last year, the Historical Society discovered that streets, parks, and schools were named after community members with ties to the KKK in the 1920s. In October, Tempe brought up the issue. The district held several meetings to get public input about the changes. The majority of people approved of the change. Some streets and parks also bear names that have ties to racist pasts and it’s up to the Tempe City Council to approve any changes to those names.

