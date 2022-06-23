TFD: Two people injured by bee swarm in Tucson
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 2:52 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people sustained hundreds of stings each from a swarm of bees on Wednesday evening, June 22.
According to Tucson firefighters, crews were called to the 2700 block of Fritz Drive in response to reports of a bee swarm.
One man and one woman were found injured and taken to a nearby hospital.
Two dogs at the scene were taken to the Pima Animal Care Center.
Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.