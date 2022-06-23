Advertise
Thousands without power in Tucson area

Oro Valley police redirect traffic at several intersections on Oracle Road.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 7:49 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of Tucson Electric Power customers were without power Wednesday evening, June 22.

According to the TEP’s outage map nearly 7,000 customers are having power outages between Tucson’s midtown, Oro Valley and the Catalina area.

Pima County sheriff’s deputies said several power lines were down on Lago del Oro Parkway in Catalina, and the road was closed between Golder Ranch Road and Rollins Road.

Oro Valley police said traffic signals on Oracle Road weren’t working and officers were directing traffic in major intersections.

