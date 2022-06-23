Thousands without power in Tucson area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Thousands of Tucson Electric Power customers were without power Wednesday evening, June 22.

According to the TEP’s outage map nearly 7,000 customers are having power outages between Tucson’s midtown, Oro Valley and the Catalina area.

Pima County sheriff’s deputies said several power lines were down on Lago del Oro Parkway in Catalina, and the road was closed between Golder Ranch Road and Rollins Road.

Oro Valley police said traffic signals on Oracle Road weren’t working and officers were directing traffic in major intersections.

