UPDATE: Contreras Fire 83% contained

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Contreras Fire in the Baboquivari Mountains has burned 29,482 acres with 83% containment as of Wednesday evening, June 22.

The fire was started by a lightning strike on Saturday, June 11.

A Burned Area Emergency Response Team is expected to begin suppression repair assessments Thursday. This team is responsible for determining any issues and concerns within the burned area. The team will provide recommendations for both short- and long-term repair and/or recovery efforts.

Fire behavior analysts anticipate significant reduction in fire behavior over the next 24 hours, with more humid conditions and a possibility of rain from thunderstorms. Threats to Kitt Peak Observatory, Pan Tak and Hayhook Estates are expected to be significantly reduced over the next 36 hours as interior vegetation to the north and east burn out. Flash flooding is a concern with periods of intense rainfall.

GET READY TO LEAVE

Late Sunday, officials asked residents in Hayhook Estates to get ready to evacuate due to the “significant danger due to the Contreras Fire.”

A map is below to show the precise area that has been identified. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said anyone with questions should call 520-351-4900.

KITT PEAK HIT

The Contreras Fire reached the Kitt Peak National Observatory on June 16, and officials evacuated Pan Tak, a small community north of the mountain. Pan Tak remains evacuated Wednesday morning. The evacuation order for Pan Tak was lifted on Wednesday, June 22.

The National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab said crews battled the fire by clearing trees and brush near the observatory. They also dropped fire retardant around the facility.

Despite that work, the fire crested a ridge where the “Hiltner 2.4-meter Telescope, McGraw-Hill 1.3-meter Telescope, Very Long Baseline Array Dish and UArizona 12-meter Telescope are located.”

One residential building, a dormitory and two outbuildings were destroyed. Power poles were destroyed, cutting off power to the observatory.

Aircraft will be available to support ground crews working to reduce fire behavior on slopes below Kitt Peak. This work is key in protecting utility corridors that provide power to Kitt Peak.

On top of Kitt Peak within the observatory property, structure protection crews will continue looking for and extinguishing hot spots. Water tenders will also replenish a pond that served as a critical water source for firefighting operations early in the fire.

Assessments of observatory structures are ongoing.

“NSF’s NOIRLab is deeply grateful to the firefighters working at the site and for the support of the Tohono O’odham community at this challenging time. Safety remains our top priority,” the group said in a post.

CONTRERAS FIRE FAST FACTS

SIZE

29,482 acres as of 6:43 p.m. Wednesday, June 22.

CONTAINMENT

83%

CAUSE

Lightning strike north of Baboquivari Peak on Saturday, June 11.

EVACUATION ORDERS

GO: Kitt Peak.

READY: Hayhook Ranch Estates, Elkhorn Ranch.

ROAD CLOSURES

State Route 386, the road to Kitt Peak National Observatory.

Highway 86 remains open in the area, but drivers are encouraged to remain aware of rapidly changing conditions, dense smoke and increased visual distractions from aerial operations.

PERSONNEL

Total: 383.

Crews: 9.

Engines: 28.

Water Tenders: 19.

Graders: 2.

Helicopters: 7

