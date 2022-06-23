UPDATE: Contreras Fire reaches 100% containment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Contreras Fire in the Baboquivari Mountains has burned 29,482 acres with 100% containment as of Thursday evening, June 23.

Residents of Pan Tak returned home Wednesday evening. Fire behavior and smoke production will diminish significantly over the next 36 hours as higher humidity settles in and rain-producing thunderstorms pass through. Smoke may be visible from within the containment area.

Remaining resources on the Contreras Fire will focus on connecting containment lines on the northwest section of the fire. Staff will return to the Kitt Peak National Observatory Thursday to further assess scientific structures and equipment. Scouting for damage from suppression activities remains a priority in all areas of the fire’s footprint.

The Burned Area Emergency Response Team began suppression repair assessments within the burned area Thursday. The team will provide recommendations for short- and long-term repair and/or recovery efforts.

The fire was started by a lightning strike on Saturday, June 11.

KITT PEAK HIT

The Contreras Fire reached the Kitt Peak National Observatory on June 16.

The National Science Foundation’s NOIRLab said crews battled the fire by clearing trees and brush near the observatory. They also dropped fire retardant around the facility.

Despite that work, the fire crested a ridge where the “Hiltner 2.4-meter Telescope, McGraw-Hill 1.3-meter Telescope, Very Long Baseline Array Dish and UArizona 12-meter Telescope are located.”

One residential building, a dormitory and two outbuildings were destroyed. Power poles were destroyed, cutting off power to the observatory.

Assessments of observatory structures are ongoing.

“NSF’s NOIRLab is deeply grateful to the firefighters working at the site and for the support of the Tohono O’odham community at this challenging time. Safety remains our top priority,” the group said in a post.

CONTRERAS FIRE FAST FACTS

SIZE

29,482 acres as of 9 a.m. Thursday, June 23.

CONTAINMENT

83%

CAUSE

Lightning strike north of Baboquivari Peak on Saturday, June 11.

EVACUATION ORDERS

None.

ROAD CLOSURES

State Route 386, the road to Kitt Peak National Observatory.

PERSONNEL

Total: 383.

Crews: 7.

Engines: 20.

Water Tenders: 18.

Helicopters: 2.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.