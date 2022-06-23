Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Uvalde mayor calls on elementary school to be demolished

Police who responded to the shooting quickly came under fire from the public for waiting too...
Police who responded to the shooting quickly came under fire from the public for waiting too long to enter the classroom where the gunman was barricaded with students and teachers.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 7:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UVALDE, Texas (CNN) – The mayor of Uvalde, Texas said the elementary school where 19 children and two teachers were gunned down in May will be demolished.

“It’s my understanding and I had this discussion with the superintendent -- that school will be demolished. You could never ask a child to go back or a teacher to go back to that school. Ever,” Mayor Don McLaughlin said.

The decision comes as McLaughlin slammed those leading the investigation, saying he hasn’t been briefed on how it’s going.

He also accused the Department of Public Safety of making misleading statements to help distance the actions of the state troopers and rangers who responded to the shooting.

Police who responded to the shooting quickly came under fire from the public for waiting too long to enter the classroom where the gunman was barricaded with students and teachers.

The Uvalde investigation intensifies. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said a man took his own life after shooting at officers and...
Police: Suspect fired at officer and fled scene before taking own life
The shooting happened at a park in the 3500 block of Silver Buckle Place in Catalina, Arizona,...
16-year-old seriously injured in shooting near Catalina school
Pima County raises wages for workers
Pima County raises pay for employees
File photo of crime scene tape.
Two dead, three facing charges following home invasions in Tucson
Police Lights
UPDATE: Missing Tucson man found, hospitalized

Latest News

Part of the Contreras Fire burning on the slopes of the Kitt Peak mountain on Thursday evening...
UPDATE: Contreras Fire 83% contained
FILE PHOTO - Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee...
1/6 panel to hear of Trump’s pressure on Justice Dept.
A 13-month-old boy finds folded dollar bill with fentanyl stuffed inside
Toddler finds dollar bill stuffed with fentanyl
The issue in the case was whether the warning given to criminal suspects before they talk to...
Supreme Court rules out suing police for Miranda violations
FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden administration moves to expand Title IX protections