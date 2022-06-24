Arizonans react to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion on Friday, June 24, in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade, and public reaction to the decision was swift.

Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema released the following statement:

“A woman’s health care choices should be between her, her family, and her doctor. Today’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade endangers the health and wellbeing of women in Arizona and across America.

“Throughout my time in Congress, I’ve always supported women’s access to health care, and I’ll continue working with anyone to protect women’s ability to make decisions about their futures.”

Sen. Mark Kelly issued this statement:

“Today’s decision is a giant step backward for our country. Women deserve the right to make their own decisions about abortion. It is just wrong that the next generation of women will have fewer freedoms than my grandmother did.

“In Arizona, there are already restrictive bans on the books that will take rights away from Arizona women, without exceptions even in the case of rape or incest. I know that this decision and these laws are leaving many Arizonans frustrated and scared. This is an all-hands-on-deck moment. I am resolved to defend and protect the right of Arizona women to make their own health care decisions.”

Gov. Doug Ducey said the Supreme Court made the right decision:

Roe v Wade was a poorly-reasoned ruling that had no Constitutional basis. The Supreme Court has made the right decision by finally overturning it and giving governing power back to the people and the states. 1/ — Doug Ducey (@DougDucey) June 24, 2022

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich applauded the decision in a statement released shortly after the announcement.

“Attorneys General have a solemn responsibility to defend the most vulnerable among us, and that’s exactly what we did today,” Brnovich said. “I look forward to seeing the issue returned to elected representatives where it belongs. As Americans, we believe in the dignity and value of every person.”

Brnovich joined an amicus brief in Dobbs v. Jackson supporting Mississippi’s law to protect life in July 2021. The Arizona Legislature passed an identical law to the one upheld in Dobbs, which will take effect in approximately 90 days.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.