Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Arizonans react to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.(MGN / Joe Ravi / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:55 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Supreme Court ended constitutional protections for abortion on Friday, June 24, in a decision by its conservative majority to overturn Roe v. Wade, and public reaction to the decision was swift.

Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema released the following statement:

“A woman’s health care choices should be between her, her family, and her doctor. Today’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade endangers the health and wellbeing of women in Arizona and across America.

“Throughout my time in Congress, I’ve always supported women’s access to health care, and I’ll continue working with anyone to protect women’s ability to make decisions about their futures.”

Sen. Mark Kelly issued this statement:

“Today’s decision is a giant step backward for our country. Women deserve the right to make their own decisions about abortion. It is just wrong that the next generation of women will have fewer freedoms than my grandmother did.

“In Arizona, there are already restrictive bans on the books that will take rights away from Arizona women, without exceptions even in the case of rape or incest. I know that this decision and these laws are leaving many Arizonans frustrated and scared. This is an all-hands-on-deck moment. I am resolved to defend and protect the right of Arizona women to make their own health care decisions.”

Gov. Doug Ducey said the Supreme Court made the right decision:

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich applauded the decision in a statement released shortly after the announcement.

“Attorneys General have a solemn responsibility to defend the most vulnerable among us, and that’s exactly what we did today,” Brnovich said. “I look forward to seeing the issue returned to elected representatives where it belongs. As Americans, we believe in the dignity and value of every person.”

Brnovich joined an amicus brief in Dobbs v. Jackson supporting Mississippi’s law to protect life in July 2021. The Arizona Legislature passed an identical law to the one upheld in Dobbs, which will take effect in approximately 90 days.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oro Valley police had to direct traffic at several intersections on Oracle Road during the...
UPDATE: Power restored to most after downed lines cause outages in Tucson area
Authorities said James J. Galligan shot at an officer from the Pima Community College Police...
Authorities identify man who shot at officer, others in Tucson before taking own life
Police Lights
UPDATE: Missing Tucson man found, hospitalized
Ambulance generic
TFD: Two people injured by bee swarm in Tucson
One killed in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Kino Parkway

Latest News

Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden to speak about abortion ruling, outline his plans
FILE - A woman walks past a building destroyed in Russian shelling in Borodyanka, on the...
Ukrainian army leaving battered city for fortified positions
When installing a pool fence, make sure the gate closes and locks on its own.
Ways to keep your home pool safe this summer