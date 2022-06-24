FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Active monsoon pattern this week

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The active monsoon pattern we’ve been experiencing will continue through at least early next week. Plentiful moisture paired with our high heat will help fuel scattered thunderstorms each and every afternoon across southern Arizona.

This time of year, any storm can pack a punch with lightning, gusty winds, and localized heavy rainfall. Keep an eye on the radar and have a way to head inside quickly if you plan to spend time outdoors this weekend.

Temperatures will top out near our climate normal of 102° today and tomorrow; slightly “cooler” highs in the mid to upper 90s move in for Sunday and Monday.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 40% chance for storms. High 102°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 40% chance for storms. High 101°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 50% chance for storms. High 97°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 40% chance for storms. High 98°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 30% chance for storms. High 100°.

