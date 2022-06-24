Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST – Active monsoon pattern this week

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:45 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The active monsoon pattern we’ve been experiencing will continue through at least early next week. Plentiful moisture paired with our high heat will help fuel scattered thunderstorms each and every afternoon across southern Arizona.

This time of year, any storm can pack a punch with lightning, gusty winds, and localized heavy rainfall. Keep an eye on the radar and have a way to head inside quickly if you plan to spend time outdoors this weekend.

Temperatures will top out near our climate normal of 102° today and tomorrow; slightly “cooler” highs in the mid to upper 90s move in for Sunday and Monday.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. 40% chance for storms. High 102°.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. 40% chance for storms. High 101°.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. 50% chance for storms. High 97°.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. 40% chance for storms. High 98°.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. 30% chance for storms. High 100°.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oro Valley police had to direct traffic at several intersections on Oracle Road during the...
UPDATE: Power restored to most after downed lines cause outages in Tucson area
Authorities said James J. Galligan shot at an officer from the Pima Community College Police...
Authorities identify man who shot at officer, others in Tucson before taking own life
Police Lights
UPDATE: Missing Tucson man found, hospitalized
Ambulance generic
TFD: Two people injured by bee swarm in Tucson
One killed in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Kino Parkway

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, JUNE 23, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Active monsoon pattern this week
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, JUNE 23, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, JUNE 23, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, JUNE 23, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, JUNE 23, 2022
Due to an influx of moisture, there is a chance for afternoon and evening storms each day this...
ACTION DAY: Flash flood warning for parts of Pima County until 5:45 p.m.