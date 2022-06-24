Former Wildcat Mathurin drafted No. 6 by Indiana Pacers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The NBA Draft was held in Brooklyn Thursday night and it didn’t take long for a former Wildcat to hear his name called.

Bennedict Mathurin was selected sixth overall by the Indiana Pacers.

Mathurin, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard from Canada, played at the University of Arizona for two seasons. He averaged 17.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Wildcats this past season, when they lost to Houston in the Sweet 16.

Two of Mathurin’s former teammates are also expected to get the call Thursday -- Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko.

Terry, a 6-7, 195-pound guard from Phoenix, may go in the first round. Terry played in Tucson for two years and averaged 8.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game this past season.

Koloko, a 7-1, 230-pound center from Cameroon, is expected to be picked in the late first or early second round. Koloko played in Tucson the last three years and averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game this past season.

