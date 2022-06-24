Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Former Wildcat Mathurin drafted No. 6 by Indiana Pacers

Former University of Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin.
Former University of Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin.(Mike Christy | Arizona Athletics)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:39 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The NBA Draft was held in Brooklyn Thursday night and it didn’t take long for a former Wildcat to hear his name called.

Bennedict Mathurin was selected sixth overall by the Indiana Pacers.

Mathurin, a 6-foot-6, 210-pound guard from Canada, played at the University of Arizona for two seasons. He averaged 17.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Wildcats this past season, when they lost to Houston in the Sweet 16.

Two of Mathurin’s former teammates are also expected to get the call Thursday -- Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko.

Terry, a 6-7, 195-pound guard from Phoenix, may go in the first round. Terry played in Tucson for two years and averaged 8.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game this past season.

Koloko, a 7-1, 230-pound center from Cameroon, is expected to be picked in the late first or early second round. Koloko played in Tucson the last three years and averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game this past season.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oro Valley police had to direct traffic at several intersections on Oracle Road during the...
UPDATE: Power restored to most after downed lines cause outages in Tucson area
Authorities said James J. Galligan shot at an officer from the Pima Community College Police...
Authorities identify man who shot at officer, others in Tucson before taking own life
Police Lights
UPDATE: Missing Tucson man found, hospitalized
The shooting happened at a park in the 3500 block of Silver Buckle Place in Catalina, Arizona,...
16-year-old seriously injured in shooting near Catalina school
Pima County raises wages for workers
Pima County raises pay for employees

Latest News

Paolo Banchero talks with friends and family before the start of the NBA basketball draft,...
Magic take Duke’s Paolo Banchero with 1st pick in NBA draft
FILE - Education Secretary Miguel Cardona speaks in the East Room of the White House in...
Biden administration moves to expand Title IX protections
FILE - Tony Siragusa, defensive tackle for the Super Bowl-champion Baltimore Ravens, holds the...
Tony Siragusa, who helped Ravens win Super Bowl, dies at 55
FILE - Baltimore Ravens rookie linebacker Jaylon Ferguson walks off the field after an NFL...
Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson dies at age 26