Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Kyle Rittenhouse releasing video game to raise money for defamation lawsuits against media

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of shooting and killing two people and wounding a third during a...
Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of shooting and killing two people and wounding a third during a protest in Wisconsin in 2020.(FOX6 News Milwaukee via MGN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 8:39 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kyle Rittenhouse says he is releasing a new video game to raise money to pay for defamation lawsuits against the media.

Rittenhouse, 19, was acquitted of shooting and killing two people and wounding a third during a protest in Wisconsin in 2020.

On Thursday, he announced his new game called “Kyle Rittenhouse’s Turkey Shoot” which allows players to shoot “fake news turkeys.”

“Play as Kyle Rittenhouse to destroy fake news turkeys in a simple point n’ shoot game for all ages to enjoy!” the game’s website reads.

The game is not yet available, although he is encouraging his fans to pre-order it for $9.99.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oro Valley police had to direct traffic at several intersections on Oracle Road during the...
UPDATE: Power restored to most after downed lines cause outages in Tucson area
Authorities said James J. Galligan shot at an officer from the Pima Community College Police...
Authorities identify man who shot at officer, others in Tucson before taking own life
Police Lights
UPDATE: Missing Tucson man found, hospitalized
Ambulance generic
TFD: Two people injured by bee swarm in Tucson
One killed in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Kino Parkway

Latest News

The FDA said Thursday that Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its tobacco and menthol...
Juul seeks to halt FDA order banning sales of its e-cigarettes in US
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on the Supreme Court abortion decision
Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
Arizonans react to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in...
Biden to speak about abortion ruling, outline his plans