At least one injured in wreck on Campbell, Valencia

Officers are investigating a serious-injury wreck on Valencia Road and Campbell Avenue.
Officers are investigating a serious-injury wreck on Valencia Road and Campbell Avenue.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 3:37 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police officers are at the scene of a wreck that left at least one person injured on Friday afternoon. June 24.

According to authorities, the collision happened at the intersection of South Campbell Avenue and East Valencia Road.

Southbound lanes of Campbell are shut down at East Bilby Road, while east and westbound lanes on Valencia are open, but restricted.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

