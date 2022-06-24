At least one injured in wreck on Campbell, Valencia

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police officers are at the scene of a wreck that left at least one person injured on Friday afternoon. June 24.

According to authorities, the collision happened at the intersection of South Campbell Avenue and East Valencia Road.

Southbound lanes of Campbell are shut down at East Bilby Road, while east and westbound lanes on Valencia are open, but restricted.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

