One injured in shooting on Tucson’s southside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a shooting that left one person on Thursday afternoon, June 23.

According to officers, one man was found suffering from gunshot wounds near El Pueblo Park.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital.

As of Thursday night, no suspects were in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.