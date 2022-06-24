Advertise
One injured in shooting on Tucson’s southside

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:15 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at the scene of a shooting that left one person on Thursday afternoon, June 23.

According to officers, one man was found suffering from gunshot wounds near El Pueblo Park.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital.

As of Thursday night, no suspects were in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

