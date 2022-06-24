Plasma donation center seeing increase in donors due to high inflation

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People in Southern Arizona are looking to make some quick cash, and one way to do that is by donating plasma.

Plasma is used to help produce therapies that can treat diseases, as well as severe burns and major trauma caused by things like car accidents.

Dr. Jennifer Hanes, Division Director with CSL Plasma, said you can make up to $1,000 a month by donating. It’s something Tucsonans are taking full advantage of in this economy.

“We are seeing an increase in donations across the county. We have more than 300 locations across the country. So, it’s definitely increasing. Is this related to the economy? It sure can be,” she said.

For first-time donors, the process includes an initial health assessment, with the entire donation taking between two and two-and-a-half hours to complete. Returning donors don’t need to undergo a health assessment before donating, and can donate in about an hour, per CSL Plasma.

Longtime donor Alexia Garcia said she’s seen more people in line these past few months looking to roll up their sleeves.

“There was a lot of people in there today. Pretty long line. It takes about an hour to get to the back,” she said.

She said it never used to take this long in the past adding, she thinks, “there’s a lot of people trying to donate to get easy money.”

Rodolfo Leyba said the same thing. While trying to do his part, and make some quick money he’s had to come at off hours just to beat the lines.

“Usually they come out after work hours. That’s why I try to come in a little earlier. I come in a little earlier. Because it gets packed around four or five,”

You can learn more about how to donate on CSL Plasma's website here .

