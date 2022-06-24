Police investigate homicide on Tucson’s east side near 22nd Street, Kolb Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating a homicide that happened Wednesday, June 22, on Tucson’s east side.

According to the Tucson Police Department, The victim has been identified as 37-year-old Christopher Hart.

Officers working off-duty at the Eastpointe Market Place, in the 6900 block of East 22nd Street near South Kolb Road, were advised of an assault in the parking lot, police said. They found Hart, who had obvious signs of blunt-force trauma.

Tucson Fire Department responded and EMTs took Hart to St. Joseph’s Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. TPD detectives were notified on Thursday, June 23, that he had died.

Detectives have learned that before the assault Hart was arguing with a group of males. A short time later, additional males arrived and began physically assaulting Hart and his friend. The suspects then fled the area.

The condition of the friend was not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.