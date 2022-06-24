Ways to keep your home pool safe this summer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A reminder to childproof your pool and add layers of protection at home to keep your family safe this summer.

Health experts recommend swim lessons but say children should never be trusted around water without adult supervision. According to the CDC from 2019 to 2021, two-thirds of reported drownings happened at someone’s home pool.

Tucson Pool Fence and Safety is one of numerous businesses in southern Arizona that can help make sure your pool is safe.

Health experts say installing a fence at least 4-feet high around the pool can help keep children away from the water. Tucson Pool Fence and Safety owner Gabriel Salcido said they can install a fence in two to three days.

“The nerves that you have with the little one around the pool, a lot of that tension is freed up. You can put your energy towards other things, instead of just worrying about your little one,” Salcido said.

When installing a fence, you should make sure the gate closes and locks on its own. The CDC also recommends putting alarms on your doors, so you know if your child has gone outside. An alarm in the pool can help alert you if something falls in.

“The thing I love most about this fence is that it gives me peace of mind. When she’s outside I don’t have to worry about her running and jumping in the pool, and me not looking for a minute or two. The fact that it is safe, she can’t climb it even though she’s a little monkey,” said Tucson Pool Fence and Safety owner Victoria Salcido.

A pool net or cover can also be a good tool to utilize this summer.

If you’re interested in childproofing your pool, Tucson Pool Fence and Safety can help you in a matter of days.

