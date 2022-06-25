Boy dead, another in critical condition after being pulled from a Glendale pool

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Authorities say one of the two boys rushed to the hospital after being pulled from a pool in the West Valley has died. The pair were found in a backyard pool in Glendale on Friday night around 7 p.m. near 83rd Avenue and Missouri Avenue, which is south of Bethany Home Road.

When crews arrived, they said parents were performing CPR on the 3-year-old and the 4-year-old boys. The boys were then rushed to the hospital. On Saturday, crews announced that one of the boys died while the other remains in critical condition. Fire officials haven’t specified which of the boys died but believe one of them tried to save his brother who went underwater first.

It’s unclear how long the kids were in the pool. Firefighters say the pool didn’t have a fence around it. An investigation is underway.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.