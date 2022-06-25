Advertise
DPS says protesters were warned before tear gas deployed at Arizona Capitol; memorials vandalized

Law enforcement says that protestors were given multiple warnings that they were trespassing and were an unlawful assembly. Troopers then deployed field force teams and tear gas to clear the area while some protestors reportedly defaced various memorials in Wesley Bolin Plaza.(AZDPS)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 12:13 PM MST|Updated: Jun. 25, 2022 at 12:22 PM MST
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has responded after Friday night’s pro-choice protest at the state capitol building in downtown Phoenix. Approximately 7,000 to 8,000 people were in attendance, according to the department’s count.

DPS officials say that some protestors realized that the state legislature was in session inside the Arizona Senate building and reportedly tried to enter the building. Those inside were moved to secure locations once the glass doors started to bow from multiple attempts at forced entry, authorities said.

Law enforcement says that protestors were given multiple warnings that they were trespassing and were an unlawful assembly. An Arizona’s Family crew on scene that night reported that they didn’t hear warnings while being near the Senate building. Troopers then deployed field force teams and tear gas to clear the area while some protestors reportedly defaced various memorials in Wesley Bolin Plaza.

The following memorials were reportedly defaced by protestors:

  • Wesley Bolin Memorial Amphitheatre
  • 158th Regimental Memorial
  • Arizona Peace Officers Memorial
  • Korean War Memorial
  • Arizona Law Enforcement Canine Memorial
  • Operation Enduring Freedom Memorial
  • Lt. Frank Luke Jr. Memorial
