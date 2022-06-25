FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monsoonal moisture remains in place

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sunday is a First Alert Action Day due to a 50% chance for showers and storms in Tucson. Main threats will be heavy rainfall, lightning and strong winds. We’re also tracking Tropical Storm Celia off the western coast of Mexico. While the storm is not headed our way, we will tap into some of its moisture keeping rain and storm chances in the forecast. Download the First Alert Weather app so you can receive notifications about any severe weather in your area.

TONIGHT: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy with lows in the upper-70s.

TOMORROW: First Alert Action Day. A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny with highs in the upper-90s.

MONDAY: 30% chance for showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper-90s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with a high near 101F.

THURSDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with a high near 100F.

FRIDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

SATURDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

