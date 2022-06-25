FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increase this weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona resulting in daily rounds of isolated to scattered afternoon and some nighttime showers and thunderstorms. Afternoon high temperatures will be near or a bit cooler than average.
Today: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 103. East southeast wind 6 to 11 mph.
Tonight: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 79. South southwest wind 7 to 16 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
Sunday: 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 98. Southeast wind 5 to 14 mph.
Sunday Night: 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 76. East southeast wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Monday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 97. East southeast wind 8 to 11 mph.
Monday Night: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Tuesday: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 100.
Tuesday Night: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Wednesday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 102.
Wednesday Night: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Thursday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 100.
Thursday Night: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76.
Friday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 99.
