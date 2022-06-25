Supreme Court’s Roe vs. Wade decision leaves state law unclear for AZ leaders

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - In the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade, many Arizonans are unsure what their state’s laws are on the issue.

There are layers of laws and restrictions and it’s going to take some time to peel through the layers and get to the bottom of it, according to one Democratic state lawmaker.

“We don’t really know whether or not there’s an absolute ban on abortion, because there’s two statutes on the books right now,” Reginald Bolding said.

One of those stature is a 1901 territorial law that band abortions, and the other is a 15-week ban that passed this year.

The 15-week law was signed last spring, but the old law had been left on the books, which is why some are taking precautions. Planned Parenthood has stopped services for the time being.

The 15-week ban has no exceptions for rape or incest, which concerns some lawmakers.

They’re also concerned about the timing of the high court’s decision, because the state legislative session is at an end and there’s no time to put together a social service package for those who need help.

Abortions are most common in rural and impoverished areas, which lawmakers say are in the most need of pre and post-natal care.

There’s also the issue of enforcement. The city of Tucson has already announced it will not enforce the ban, leaving it up to the state.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.