TPD: Suspect bit canine officer during arrest

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson police canine officer is okay after a suspect reportedly bit him while being arrested earlier this week.

Authorities were called on Wednesday, June 24 to the area of Speedway and Riverview after getting reports about a suspect firing a handgun while walking down the road.

After officers found the suspect, they said, K9 Oni was called in.

Oni apprehended the suspect, who reportedly bit him on the neck. Oni was not seriously injured, police say.

