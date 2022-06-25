Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

TPD: Suspect bit canine officer during arrest

Police say K9 officer Oni was unharmed after a suspect bit him.
Police say K9 officer Oni was unharmed after a suspect bit him.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 5:42 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson police canine officer is okay after a suspect reportedly bit him while being arrested earlier this week.

Authorities were called on Wednesday, June 24 to the area of Speedway and Riverview after getting reports about a suspect firing a handgun while walking down the road.

After officers found the suspect, they said, K9 Oni was called in.

Oni apprehended the suspect, who reportedly bit him on the neck. Oni was not seriously injured, police say.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oro Valley police had to direct traffic at several intersections on Oracle Road during the...
UPDATE: Power restored to most after downed lines cause outages in Tucson area
Authorities said James J. Galligan shot at an officer from the Pima Community College Police...
Authorities identify man who shot at officer, others in Tucson before taking own life
Police Lights
UPDATE: Missing Tucson man found, hospitalized
Ambulance generic
TFD: Two people injured by bee swarm in Tucson
One killed in single-vehicle crash on Interstate 10 near Kino Parkway

Latest News

Abortion-rights activists protest outside of the U.S. Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in...
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade; states can ban abortion
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who has led the Democrats in bipartisan Senate talks to rein in gun...
Congress sends landmark gun violence compromise to Biden
U.S. Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade.
Arizonans react to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
Arizonans react to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade
Arizonans react to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade