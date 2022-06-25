Tucson Police investigating shooting on south side

Advertise
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 1:24 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near 12th Avenue and Calle Margarita. TPD said their operations south division responded to the area Saturday and found a man shot. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

TPD said they are still early in the investigation so details are limited.

Stay with KOLD News 13 for the latest updates.

