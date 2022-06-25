Tucson Police investigating shooting on south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting near 12th Avenue and Calle Margarita. TPD said their operations south division responded to the area Saturday and found a man shot. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

TPD said they are still early in the investigation so details are limited.

