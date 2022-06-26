Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

1 dead, 3 children hurt after wrong-way crash on US 60 in Surprise

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a...
Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes when he hit a Toyota Sequoia head-on.(MGN)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 12:36 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURPRISE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A 70-year-old man is dead and four others were rushed to the hospital after a wrong-way crash on U.S. 60 near Jomax Road in Surprise late Saturday night

Police say that the man was heading west in a BMW SUV in the eastbound lanes just before midnight when he hit a Toyota Sequoia head-on. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Meanwhile, the man driving the SUV along with three children under the age of 15 were all taken to a hospital for serious injuries but are expected to be okay, officials said.

Investigators are trying to learn what led up to the crash. The names of those injured have not been released.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man found shot on Tucson’s south side
Man found shot to death at Tucson apartment complex
Trashed washes become Monsoon concern
City of Tucson plans to cleanup homeless camp causing flooding concerns
Police: Man beat to death on Tucson’s east side
Juvenile found shot near Grant, Silverbell in Tucson

Latest News

The Tucson Police Department said Patrick A. Nord, 66, died in a two-vehicle crash near...
Man dies in motorcycle crash near Harrison, Irvington in Tucson
Police: Man beat to death on Tucson’s east side
A Leesville man is accused of chaining his fiancee in the bedroom. Robert Allen McCrary, 30, is...
Man accuses fiancée of infidelity, chains her in bedroom, police say
Juvenile found shot near Grant, Silverbell in Tucson
Man found shot to death at Tucson apartment complex