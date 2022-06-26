FIRST ALERT FORECAST: ACTION DAY!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Showers and thunderstorms will be present each afternoon and evening across southeast Arizona with plenty of moisture in place. The best coverage of storms will occur today and Monday, becoming a more typical coverage of storms Tuesday. High temperatures will remain near to slightly below normal.

This Afternoon

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 99. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. East wind 8 to 11 mph.

Monday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 98. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.

Monday Night: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 101. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 79.

Wednesday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 101.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 99.

Thursday Night: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Friday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 99.

Friday Night: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Saturday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 99.

