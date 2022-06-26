Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: ACTION DAY!

First Alert Action Day
First Alert Action Day(KOLD News 13)
By Allie Potter
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 1:42 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Showers and thunderstorms will be present each afternoon and evening across southeast Arizona with plenty of moisture in place. The best coverage of storms will occur today and Monday, becoming a more typical coverage of storms Tuesday. High temperatures will remain near to slightly below normal.

This Afternoon

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 99. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tonight: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. East wind 8 to 11 mph.

Monday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 98. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.

Monday Night: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 101. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tuesday Night: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 79.

Wednesday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 101.

Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 99.

Thursday Night: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Friday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 99.

Friday Night: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77.

Saturday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 99.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police investigating shooting on south side
Tucson Police investigating shooting on south side
TPD investigating shooting at 41 S. Shannon.
Tucson Police investigating shooting near Starr Pass Resort
Trashed washes become Monsoon concern
City of Tucson plans to cleanup homeless camp causing flooding concerns
Tucson police are investigating the death of 37-year-old Christopher Hart.
Police investigate homicide on Tucson’s east side near 22nd Street, Kolb Road
Tucson Police investigates shooting
Tucson Police investigating shooting on west side

Latest News

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 4, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enough moisture to keep showers and storms in the forecast through next weekend
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 4, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monsoonal moisture remains in place
KOLD 430 FORECAST
KOLD 4:30 forecast
Allie Potter June 25 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increase this weekend