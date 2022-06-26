FIRST ALERT FORECAST: ACTION DAY!
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Showers and thunderstorms will be present each afternoon and evening across southeast Arizona with plenty of moisture in place. The best coverage of storms will occur today and Monday, becoming a more typical coverage of storms Tuesday. High temperatures will remain near to slightly below normal.
This Afternoon
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 99. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph becoming southwest. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tonight: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77. East wind 8 to 11 mph.
Monday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 98. Southeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming south southwest in the morning.
Monday Night: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. East southeast wind 7 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 101. East southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.
Tuesday Night: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 79.
Wednesday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 101.
Wednesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 78. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 99.
Thursday Night: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Friday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 99.
Friday Night: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 77.
Saturday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 99.
