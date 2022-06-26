FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enough moisture to keep showers and storms in the forecast through next weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cloud cover delayed the start of showers and storms today. Tomorrow’s activity will once again depend on how long clouds linger. Isolated to scattered storms are expected each day throughout next weekend. Any storms that develop will bring threats including strong winds, flash flooding and lightning.

TONIGHT: 40% chance for showers and storms. Overnight lows in the upper 70s.

TOMORROW: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with a high near 101F.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with a high near 101F.

THURSDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

