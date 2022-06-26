Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Enough moisture to keep showers and storms in the forecast through next weekend

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 4, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 4, 2022
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 2:27 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cloud cover delayed the start of showers and storms today. Tomorrow’s activity will once again depend on how long clouds linger. Isolated to scattered storms are expected each day throughout next weekend. Any storms that develop will bring threats including strong winds, flash flooding and lightning.

TONIGHT: 40% chance for showers and storms. Overnight lows in the upper 70s.

TOMORROW: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with a high near 101F.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with a high near 101F.

THURSDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

FRIDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper-90s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms with highs in the upper 90s.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police investigating shooting on south side
Tucson Police investigating shooting on south side
TPD investigating shooting at 41 S. Shannon.
Tucson Police investigating shooting near Starr Pass Resort
Trashed washes become Monsoon concern
City of Tucson plans to cleanup homeless camp causing flooding concerns
Tucson police are investigating the death of 37-year-old Christopher Hart.
Police investigate homicide on Tucson’s east side near 22nd Street, Kolb Road
Tucson Police investigates shooting
Tucson Police investigating shooting on west side

Latest News

First Alert Action Day
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: ACTION DAY!
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST MONDAY, APRIL 4, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monsoonal moisture remains in place
KOLD 430 FORECAST
KOLD 4:30 forecast
Allie Potter June 25 Weather
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances increase this weekend