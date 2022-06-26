Advertise
Grand Canyon won’t seek volunteers to kill bison this fall


Grand Canyon National Park has decided not to extend a pilot project this fall that used volunteers to kill bison to downsize the herd.(wsaz)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 12:18 PM MST|Updated: 4 hours ago
FLAGSTAFF, AZ (AP) - Grand Canyon National Park has decided not to extend a pilot project this fall that used volunteers to kill bison to downsize the herd. New surveys show the herd roaming the far reaches of northern Arizona is closer to the goal of about 200.

Park officials also say the gunfire and presence of humans weren’t enough to push the bison outside the park boundaries where they can be hunted. The park approved a plan in 2017 to quickly reduce the herd to around 200 animals. It’s now working with other agencies to develop a long-term plan to manage the massive animals.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

