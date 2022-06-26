Hundreds gather at Reid Park for the second straight day of rallies following the SCOTUS decision on Roe v. Wade

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Saturday in Tucson was the second day of protests after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Protesters lined the street at Reid Park. They chanted, held up their signs, and they say they have no plans of stopping.

″I think for a lot of us, what’s next after this, after this door was open? It’s really scary as well. It feels like they have a lot of power and we don’t want that over something we’ve been fighting for,” said Haely Sawyer, a pro-choice advocate.

They were fighting for the choice for women everywhere when it comes to abortion. Saturday night, hundreds raised their voice at Reid Park in the second consecutive day of pro-choice rallies.

Supporters said they will continue to keep up the pressure by putting on these rallies in hopes that something will change.

“We should be able to choose what we want to do. You would never see something like this happen to a man where they would say you no longer have the choice to do what you want with your body,” a supporter who wished to remain anonymous said.

Many expressed their concern for how this will affect their children, as well as victims of sexual assault. The organization Survivor Shield works with survivors of sexual assault, and they are working to help victims if they become pregnant.

“We are prepared in the future to launch some kind of policy that would allow us to fund some aspects of abortion for survivors. So, if they need to get to California, if they need to get to Nevada, if they need to get to Colorado, we can assist with gas and the cost of the abortion as well,” said Jake Martin, founder of Survivor Shield.

Survivor Shield members say people they’ve helped in the past are already reaching out to them with concerns of what this could mean for the future of many things like rape kits and contraceptives, not just abortion. Their advice is to take action in any way that you can.

″Feel angry, feel sad, feel discouraged, and then go out and do what you can. Go out and rally. Go out and talk to people. Take that anger and turn it into action,” said Marie Cazzato, director of artistic outreach at Survivor Shield.

Tucson Police was there Saturday, but their presence wasn’t as large as Friday night at the federal courthouse.

