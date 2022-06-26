Advertise
Man accused of stabbing neighbors in Sunnyslope neighborhood arrested, identified

By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 5:57 AM MST|Updated: 12 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a man is in jail after allegedly stabbing a couple after an argument in a Sunnyslope apartment complex Saturday morning.

Phoenix police were called out to a stabbing at an apartment complex near 12th Avenue and Mountain View Road around 11:30 a.m. Saturday. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman who had been stabbed several times. They were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and are reportedly still in serious condition as of Sunday morning.

Bryan Davis was booked into the Maricopa County Jail on 2 counts of aggravated assault. Investigators say the argument began after the couple complained about Bryan banging on their wall. Detectives say he was arrested after initially refusing to leave his apartment. A booking photo has not been released yet.

