Man dies in motorcycle crash near Harrison, Irvington in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash in Tucson on Saturday, June 25.

The Tucson Police Department said Patrick A. Nord died in an accident near Harrison and Irvington roads.

The TPD said Nord, 66, was turning left on Harrison when he was hit by an SUV.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene, cooperated with the investigation and was not intoxicated, according to the TPD.

The TPD said Nord was not wearing a helmet and failed to yield to the SUV.

This was the 11th fatal motorcycle crash in Tucson this year. At the same time in 2021, there were only six fatal crashes.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.