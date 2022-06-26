Advertise
Man found dead after shooting in Phoenix apartment parking lot

Tahgi Colbert was found dead around 1:30 a.m. near W. McDowell Road and 86th Drive in Phoenix Sunday morning.(Arizona's Family)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 1:04 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man was found dead after a shooting in a Phoenix apartment complex parking lot near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road early Sunday morning.

Phoenix police say they found him on the ground next to a car after a report of a shooting in the area around 1:30 a.m. Witnesses told officers that they heard multiple gunshots and called the police. Phoenix fire officials pronounced the man, identified as 22-year-old Tahgi Colbert, dead at the scene. No suspects have been arrested.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness at (480)-WITNESS. Spanish speakers may call (480)-TESTIGO. An investigation is still underway.

