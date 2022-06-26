Tucson Police investigating shooting near Starr Pass Resort

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Officers responded to 41 S. Shannon before 2:00 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds near the swimming pool. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD told KOLD News 13 details are very limited and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.