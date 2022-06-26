Advertise
Tucson Police investigating shooting near Starr Pass Resort

TPD investigating shooting at 41 S. Shannon.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:35 AM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Officers responded to 41 S. Shannon before 2:00 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds near the swimming pool. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

TPD told KOLD News 13 details are very limited and the investigation is ongoing.

