Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Tucson Police investigating shooting on west side

Tucson Police investigates shooting
Tucson Police investigates shooting(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:53 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Tucson’s west side early Sunday morning. Before 2:00 a.m., officers received several reports of a shooting in the 2400 block of N. Jordan Drive. TPD told KOLD News 13, officers found a juvenile with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

TPD said no one is in custody at this time.

If you have any information, please call 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Police investigating shooting on south side
Tucson Police investigating shooting on south side
Trashed washes become Monsoon concern
City of Tucson plans to cleanup homeless camp causing flooding concerns
Tucson police are investigating the death of 37-year-old Christopher Hart.
Police investigate homicide on Tucson’s east side near 22nd Street, Kolb Road
Police say K9 officer Oni was unharmed after a suspect bit him.
TPD: Suspect bit canine officer during arrest
Officers are investigating a serious-injury wreck on Valencia Road and Campbell Avenue.
At least one injured in wreck on Campbell, Valencia

Latest News

TPD investigating shooting at 41 S. Shannon.
Tucson Police investigating shooting near Starr Pass Resort
Hundreds gather at Reid Park for the second straight day of rallies following the SCOTUS decision on Roe v. Wade
Hundreds gather at Reid Park for the second straight day of rallies following the SCOTUS...
Hundreds gather at Reid Park for the second straight day of rallies following the SCOTUS decision on Roe v. Wade
Tucson Police investigating shooting on south side
Tucson Police investigating shooting on south side