Tucson Police investigating shooting on west side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on Tucson’s west side early Sunday morning. Before 2:00 a.m., officers received several reports of a shooting in the 2400 block of N. Jordan Drive. TPD told KOLD News 13, officers found a juvenile with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

TPD said no one is in custody at this time.

If you have any information, please call 88-CRIME.

