Two alleged home invaders shot, killed in Phoenix, police say

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police say two alleged home invasion suspects are dead after being shot in front of a home in Phoenix early Saturday morning.

It happened near 27th Place and McDowell Road around 7:45 a.m. Officers showed up to find the men lying on the ground. Police say the two men were taken to the hospital and later died. Police identified the two men as 20-year-old Jairo Perez and 24-year-old Jose Gutierrez.

Witnesses initially told police that the “shooter” was inside the home, but detectives say the three people detained gave self-defense statements that the two men were trying to break into the house. Police say those three people were later released.

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office will now determine whether any of those three people will face charges.

