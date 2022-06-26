Advertise
UPDATE: Police seeking leads after man beaten to death in Tucson

Christopher Hart was beaten to death on June 22.
Christopher Hart was beaten to death on June 22.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 12:43 PM MST|Updated: Jun. 26, 2022 at 2:58 PM MST
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help finding information after a man was beaten to death on Tucson’s east side on Wednesday, June 22.

The Tucson Police Department said the victim was identified as 37-year-old Christopher Hart.

The TPD said off-duty officers were working at the Eastpointe Market Place, which is near East 22nd Street near South Kolb Road. The officers were told about an assault in the parking lot and found Hart with obvious signs of blunt-force trauma.

Hart died at a local hospital.

According to the TPD, Hart got into an argument with a group of men. A short time later, more men arrived and began assaulting Hart and his friend. The suspects then fled the area before officers got there.

Anyone with information on Hart’s death is asked to call 88-CRIME. Tipsters can remain anonymous and can receive up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible.

