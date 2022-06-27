Arizona to offer free undergraduate education to members of Arizona’s Native American tribes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Undergraduate students from the state’s 22 federally recognized Native American tribes will no longer have to pay tuition and mandatory fees at the University of Arizona main campus in Tucson.

Beginning in the fall, new and continuing full-time, degree-seeking undergraduates will be eligible for the Arizona Native Scholars Grant, the first program of its kind in Arizona. The program, funded through a reallocation of financial aid dollars, will be administered by UArizona Enrollment Management.

“Serving Arizona’s Native American tribes and tribal students is a crucial part of the University of Arizona’s land-grant mission, and the Arizona Native Scholars Grant program is another important step among many to do that,” said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins.

To be eligible, students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, and provide tribal identification. Native American tribes’ federal legal status allows universities to administer scholarships and grants to tribal members.

More than 400 students enrolled at Arizona last year meet the criteria for the new program, according to the university.

Tucson is home to the Tohono O’odham Nation and Pascua Yaqui Tribe.

More details about the Arizona Native Scholars Grant, including how to apply, will be available on the Scholarships and Financial Aid website, along with information about other programs that serve Indigenous students.

