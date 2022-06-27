Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Arizona to offer free undergraduate education to members of Arizona’s Native American tribes

More than 400 students enrolled at the University of Arizona last year meet the criteria for...
More than 400 students enrolled at the University of Arizona last year meet the criteria for the new program, according to the university.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:23 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Undergraduate students from the state’s 22 federally recognized Native American tribes will no longer have to pay tuition and mandatory fees at the University of Arizona main campus in Tucson.

Beginning in the fall, new and continuing full-time, degree-seeking undergraduates will be eligible for the Arizona Native Scholars Grant, the first program of its kind in Arizona. The program, funded through a reallocation of financial aid dollars, will be administered by UArizona Enrollment Management.

“Serving Arizona’s Native American tribes and tribal students is a crucial part of the University of Arizona’s land-grant mission, and the Arizona Native Scholars Grant program is another important step among many to do that,” said University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins.

To be eligible, students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, and provide tribal identification. Native American tribes’ federal legal status allows universities to administer scholarships and grants to tribal members.

More than 400 students enrolled at Arizona last year meet the criteria for the new program, according to the university.

Tucson is home to the Tohono O’odham Nation and Pascua Yaqui Tribe.

More details about the Arizona Native Scholars Grant, including how to apply, will be available on the Scholarships and Financial Aid website, along with information about other programs that serve Indigenous students.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Juvenile dies following shooting near Grant, Silverbell
Man found shot to death at Tucson apartment complex
Two men are dead after police say they tried to break into a home in Phoenix on Saturday, June...
Two alleged home invaders shot, killed in Phoenix, police say
The Tucson Police Department said Patrick A. Nord, 66, died in a two-vehicle crash near...
Man dies in motorcycle crash near Harrison, Irvington in Tucson
Hundreds gather at Reid Park for the second straight day of rallies following the SCOTUS decision on Roe v. Wade

Latest News

Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee investigating the...
Jan. 6 panel calls surprise hearing to present new evidence
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk, following the court's decision to overturn Roe v....
Supreme Court ruling takes side of doctors convicted of pain pill schemes
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
UPDATE: Juvenile dies following shooting near Grant, Silverbell