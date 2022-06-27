Authorities identify teen killed in shooting at Tucson apartment complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A teen was killed and his friend was injured in a shooting at a Tucson apartment complex early Sunday, June 26.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened around 2 a.m. at The Ranch at Star Pass, which is located at 41 South Shannon Road.

The TPD said 18-year-old Nathan Callahan died at the scene while Callahan’s friend, a man, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

According to investigators, Callahan got into a fight with a group of men.

After Callahan’s friend pulled him away from the suspects, another man approached Callahan and the two got into a fight.

The TPD said it was during that second fight, that Callahan and his friend were shot.

The suspects and other bystanders fled before officers arrived. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

