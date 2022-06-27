Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Authorities identify teen killed in shooting at Tucson apartment complex

Nathan Callahan, 18, died in a shooting at The Ranch at Star Pass early Sunday, June 26.
Nathan Callahan, 18, died in a shooting at The Ranch at Star Pass early Sunday, June 26.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:35 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A teen was killed and his friend was injured in a shooting at a Tucson apartment complex early Sunday, June 26.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened around 2 a.m. at The Ranch at Star Pass, which is located at 41 South Shannon Road.

The TPD said 18-year-old Nathan Callahan died at the scene while Callahan’s friend, a man, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

According to investigators, Callahan got into a fight with a group of men.

After Callahan’s friend pulled him away from the suspects, another man approached Callahan and the two got into a fight.

The TPD said it was during that second fight, that Callahan and his friend were shot.

The suspects and other bystanders fled before officers arrived. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Juvenile dies following shooting near Grant, Silverbell
Two men are dead after police say they tried to break into a home in Phoenix on Saturday, June...
Two alleged home invaders shot, killed in Phoenix, police say
The Tucson Police Department said Patrick A. Nord, 66, died in a two-vehicle crash near...
Man dies in motorcycle crash near Harrison, Irvington in Tucson
Hundreds gather at Reid Park for the second straight day of rallies following the SCOTUS decision on Roe v. Wade

Latest News

Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., arrives as the House select committee investigating the...
Jan. 6 panel calls surprise hearing to present new evidence
More than 400 students enrolled at the University of Arizona last year meet the criteria for...
Arizona to offer free undergraduate education to members of Arizona’s Native American tribes
FILE - The Supreme Court is guarded at dusk, following the court's decision to overturn Roe v....
Supreme Court ruling takes side of doctors convicted of pain pill schemes
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score