TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews from Northwest Fire District are working to put out a fire at a home in Marana.

According to Marana police, the fire is in the 10000 block of North Blue Crossing Way.

Authorities have the road blocked off and are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

