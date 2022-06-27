Defendants in fatal shooting receive sentences

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The three defendants in a fatal shooting at a University of Arizona parking garage last year were in court Monday, June 27, for sentencing.

The first suspect, Roberto Joaquin Camargo, was sentenced to three years’ probation on a charge of first-degree hindering prosecution. He reached a plea deal May 26 and had been facing murder and assault charges. Camargo will also have to become a full-time student or get a full-time job, get a GED or diploma and participate in moral recognition therapy.

The other suspects, Alonzo Orosco and Ruben Young, each were sentenced to 30 years in prison. Both pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and aggravated assault in April.

The three were arrested after Forrest Beckett Keys, a sophomore at the University of Arizona, was shot during an incident at the Cherry Avenue Garage on Feb. 20, 2021.

The Tucson Police Department said Keys was walking home late at night when a vehicle passed him. The TPD said an argument started and shots were fired.

