Deputies: Two men ran drug house near Casa Grande

Pinal County authorities reportedly found hundreds of fentanyl pills and several dozen grams of meth near Casa Grande(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:45 PM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two men are in custody after they allegedly dealt drugs out of a house near Casa Grande numerous times.

Mark Arviso, 46, and Kenneth Carlson, 34, were arrested and face several drug and gun-related charges. Both were booked into the Pinal County jail.

Mark Arviso
Mark Arviso(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
Kenneth Carlson
Kenneth Carlson(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)

Pinal County sheriff’s deputies say they found evidence earlier in June about a possible drug house in the area. Detectives say they set up numerous undercover drug buys over the next several days at the home, located near West Woodruff Road and North Manchester Road.

On June 14, detectives searched the home and found nearly 1,000 fentanyl pills, 38 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and several guns.

Court documents show Arviso, a registered sex offender, had previously been convicted on theft and weapons charges, attempted kidnapping and drug possession.

“These deadly drugs have no place in our communities. Stopping sales is our last line of defense before these illegal substances up in the hands of our loved ones,” Sheriff Mark Lamb was quoted as saying in a news release. “This is another example of the excellent work my Detectives do to keep drugs off our streets every day.”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

