Flooding causes road closures in Cochise County

(Source: KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:56 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COCHISE COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Flooding caused by storm runoff has forced road closures in Cochise County Monday, June 27.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, Davis Road is closed from Highway 80 to Frontier Road west of McNeal, and Frontier Road is closed from Davis Road to Double Adobe, east of Bisbee.

Drivers should avoid the area.

