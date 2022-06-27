Advertise
Marlin Briscoe, 1st Black starting QB in AFL, dies at 76

FILE - St. Louis Cardinals football player Marlin Briscoe (86) is shown in August 1975. Marlin...
FILE - St. Louis Cardinals football player Marlin Briscoe (86) is shown in August 1975. Marlin Briscoe, the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League, died Monday. His daughter, Angela Marriott, told The Associated Press that Briscoe, 76, died of pneumonia at a hospital in Norwalk, California.(AP Photo/File)
By CLIFF BRUNT
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:59 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(AP) - Marlin Briscoe, the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League, died Monday.

His daughter, Angela Marriott, told The Associated Press that Briscoe, 76, died of pneumonia at a hospital in Norwalk, California. He had been hospitalized with circulation issues in his legs.

Briscoe was a star quarterback at Omaha University, now the University of Nebraska-Omaha, before the Denver Broncos drafted him as a cornerback in the 14th round in 1968.

He told the team he wanted a tryout at quarterback. Denver agreed to an audition, and the 5-foot-10 dynamo nicknamed “The Magician” made the starting lineup on Oct. 6.

Briscoe played for other teams in the AFL and NFL, winning two Super Bowls with the Miami Dolphins.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

