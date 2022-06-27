Advertise
Phoenix PD Officer Tyler Moldovan gets personalized badge while attending charity game

Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan made a miraculous recovery earlier this year. And now, he's honored with a special badge.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:14 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- There were cheers on the field for Phoenix Police Officer Tyler Moldovan, as he’s showing his determination in public, six months after being shot eight times while answering a disturbance call.

RELATED: Phoenix officer who was shot multiple times returns home after months of rehab

The Phoenix Police Department shared videos with Arizona’s Family of Moldovan attending Luis Gonzalez’s Hometown Heroes Community Softball Game which was put on with Operation: Blue Ribbon.

Moldovan served as the honorary captain at Saturday’s game, and the department also shared an extraordinary moment.

When officers graduate from the academy, they get a “Loaner” badge without a serial number. But since Moldovan was shot in the line of duty before he was off probation, he’s been patiently waiting. Finally, over the weekend, he got a badge personalized with his very own number.

